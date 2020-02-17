Celtic Park and Anfield Atmospheres Best I’ve Known Says Reading Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has hailed the atmosphere at Celtic Park and has revealed that the stadium reminds him of Liverpool's Anfield, dubbing the two grounds the best he has experienced.



Mannone is currently on the books at Championship outfit Reading, but played in the Premier League for Arsenal, something which sent him to both Anfield and Celtic Park.













During his eight-year stint with the Gunners, in which he only made 23 appearances, Mannone visited Celtic's Parkhead in the fourth round of the Champions League qualifiers in 2009 was left impressed.



While the Italian was left on the bench in the game, he was in awe of the atmosphere at Celtic Park and has hailed the stadium as one of the best he has experienced.





Mannone believes it is similar to Liverpool's Anfield, which he rates alongside Celtic Park as the best atmosphere he has ever experienced.







"I've been to Celtic Park with Arsenal for a Champions League qualifier 11 years ago", Mannone was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"We won both games at Parkhead and the Emirates – I was on the bench for those games.





"The atmosphere was unbelievable, it's one of the best stadiums I've ever been at.



"It reminded me of Anfield, that's the only place I can compare it to. Those are the top two atmospheres in my career."



Mannone is currently on loan at Danish side Esbjerg from Reading.

