Couldn’t You Have Used Another Photo – Celtic Star Responds To Team-mate’s Post

Celtic new boy Greg Taylor has laughed at a photograph skipper Scott Brown posted on social media showing the Bhoys' victory over Kilmarnock last season and questioned why his team-mate could not have used anoother.



Neil Lennon's men swooped to sign Taylor from Kilmarnock last summer and he is now team-mates with Brown at Paradise.











Brown took to social media on Monday to post a photograph from the same day a year ago, where he scored the winner at Kilmarnock in the 90th minute only to then be sent off in the 91st minute.



The Celtic captain picked up a second yellow card due to his celebrations in front of the travelling Bhoys fans.





The photograph Brown took featured a crestfallen Taylor.







Brown wrote along with the image: "A year ago today. Best red I think I have got."



And Taylor, using laughing emojis, replied: "No other pic you could have used mate."





Both Brown and Taylor played in Celtic's 2-1 win away at Aberdeen on Sunday, maintaining the Bhoys' ten-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



Taylor only lasted 25 minutes at Pittodrie as he was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

