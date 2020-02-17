XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/02/2020 - 15:18 GMT

Couldn’t You Have Used Another Photo – Celtic Star Responds To Team-mate’s Post

 




Celtic new boy Greg Taylor has laughed at a photograph skipper Scott Brown posted on social media showing the Bhoys' victory over Kilmarnock last season and questioned why his team-mate could not have used anoother. 

Neil Lennon's men swooped to sign Taylor from Kilmarnock last summer and he is now team-mates with Brown at Paradise. 

 



Brown took to social media on Monday to post a photograph from the same day a year ago, where he scored the winner at Kilmarnock in the 90th minute only to then be sent off in the 91st minute.

The Celtic captain picked up a second yellow card due to his celebrations in front of the travelling Bhoys fans.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A year ago today. Best red I think I have got 🍀💚

A post shared by @ broony08 on


The photograph Brown took featured a crestfallen Taylor.



Brown wrote along with the image:  "A year ago today. Best red I think I have got."

And Taylor, using laughing emojis, replied: "No other pic you could have used mate."
 


Both Brown and Taylor played in Celtic's 2-1 win away at Aberdeen on Sunday, maintaining the Bhoys' ten-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Taylor only lasted 25 minutes at Pittodrie as he was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury.
 