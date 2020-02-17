Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid Star Points To Key Factor Against Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is confident that Los Rojiblancos can win their Champions League tie against Liverpool if the players listen to coach Diego Simeone.



Champions League football is set to return this week and one of the most anticipated ties in the round of 16 in the competition is Atletico Madrid versus holders Liverpool.













The Spanish and English giants will lock horns at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night before facing off again at Anfield next week.



Ahead of the tie, Los Rojiblancos winger Carrasco has admitted that Simeone and co will face a tough challenge from the defending Eurpean champions.





However, the Belgian is positive that Atletico Madrid can cause Jurgen Klopp's side an upset and go through if they listen to their coach Simeone.







"I'm sure it's going to be a very tough game, like it always is in the Champions League", Carrasco told the club's in-house media.



"If we listen to the coach and do what we have to do, I think we can win."





Carrasco went on to stress the need for players to give 100 per cent and play with their hearts.



"The most important thing at Atleti is playing with your heart, giving it your all, being solid and staying together", the Belgian said.



"The fans will be behind us and give us a lot of energy so that we can give more than 100% on the pitch."



Atletico Madrid go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Valencia, while Liverpool will fly to Spain having won their weekend game against Norwich City.

