Harry Maguire’s Brother Reveals Messages, Shows Promise To Score Against Chelsea

Harry Maguire's brother Laurence has revealed that the Manchester United defender told him he would score against Chelsea from a set piece on Monday night.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded an impressive 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge as goals from Anthony Martial (45th minute) and Maguire (66th minute) proved too much for Chelsea to handle in the Premier League clash.













The game had controversy with VAR decisions going against Chelsea, but Manchester United took full advantage to move to within three points of the top four.



Martial glanced in a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka to put the visitors in front, while Maguire's powerful header from a Bruno Fernandes corner kick caught the eye.



The boy said he would score tonight 😂🙌🏻@HarryMaguire93 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/yEtc0PesOr — Laurence Maguire (@_lozmaguire) February 17, 2020



And Maguire's brother Laurence, who is a defender at Chesterfield, revealed on social media that the Manchester United star promised him a goal.







After Laurence told Harry that he had every chance of scoring from a set piece, Harry told his brother than he would score from a corner kick and to make sure he was watching.



The Manchester United defender came up with the goods.





Manchester United now switch their focus to Europe where they are due to travel to Belgium to play Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

