Heavy Atletico Madrid Defeat Will Do Youngsters No Harm – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is not concerned by the Gers Under-19s' heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League and believes such tests boost the youngsters' development.



The Light Blues Under-19s side locked horns with Atletico Madrid in the playoffs of the UEFA Youth League last week and were handed a 4-0 defeat.













While the margin of defeat was big, Rangers boss Gerrard is not fazed by it as the former Liverpool skipper is convinced the loss will only help the young players' development and growth.



The 39-year-old pointed out that the club's youth teams used to win by large margins last year, but believes clocking up big victories was not testing the players enough.





Gerrard is delighted that the level of fixtures have gone up this year and has explained that the club want to put the youngsters in tougher tests in order to boost their growth.







"Yes, they are the type of the tests and games that we want to put them in", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"They played Celtic here last week, that I watched, it was a real competitive game.





"That's the level that we want to be testing our boys against, and then Atletico have come in and obviously found them out a little bit.



"But that'll do no harm because, last year, when I was here, I see them win 5-0, 6-0, 6-1, 7-2 and the games are over at half-time and they are not getting the challenge for the development that they need.



"So, I think the level of fixtures this year is a lot more testing and competitive and that'll help them grow and develop, which is vital."



Rangers Under-21s side faced Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian in the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup on Sunday but suffered a 2-1 defeat.

