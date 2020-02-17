XRegister
17/02/2020 - 22:09 GMT

I Have No Fear – Dutch Coach Backs Chelsea Bound Hakim Ziyech

 




Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder has insisted that he has no doubt about Chelsea bound Hakim Ziyech having the work rate to succeed in the Premier League.

Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Ajax to sign the winger for an initial fee of £33m, with Ziyech due to make the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer.


 



Ziyech has been doing well at Ajax in recent years, but big clubs were reluctant to move for him with questions from some over whether he would have the drive to succeed in the top leagues.

But Schreuder stressed that he has never shared those concerns as in his FC Twente side, Ziyech was one of the most hard working players on the pitch and was a willing runner.
 


He insists that he has no doubt that Ziyech can take his talent to the Premier League and make it a success at Chelsea.



The current Hoffenheim coach told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I never shared that doubt that perhaps existed at the biggest clubs.

“[The reason is] because in my Twente days, and you can check the statistics on it, Hakim worked hard and covered a lot of ground.
 


“So, I have no fear that he could not make it in the Premier League.”

Chelsea are hopeful that Ziyech will add creative impetus to their squad next season and fill the hole left by the departure of Eden Hazard last summer.
 