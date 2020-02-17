Love To See This From Marcelo Bielsa, Not Seen It Much If At All – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker was delighted to see Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa expressing his emotion and hugging Ezgjan Alioski after the game against Bristol City.



The Yorkshire-based club brought their three-game winless run to an end with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Lee Johnson's Bristol City on Saturday.













A 16th-minute goal from Luke Ayling was the only one in the match and gave Leeds what was their first win in three games, having lost twice and drawn once.



The victory came as a huge relief to Bielsa and co and the Argentina tactician was seen hugging Alioski, who was an unused substitute in the game, following the final whistle.





Ex-Whites defender Parker has pointed out that the act was something that he has not seen a lot from Bielsa and is glad that the 64-year-old expressed his emotion without holding back.







"I've not seen that too many times, if at all, where he just gave Alioski a big hug", Parker said on LUTV after the game.



"That's what you like to see, these little bits of snippets of emotion coming from the manager because he is reserved, keeps himself to himself, that's who he is.





"But to see that emotion, it shows what it means to him."



Leeds will be hoping to build on the momentum gained from beating Bristol City when they host Reading at Elland Road this Saturday.

