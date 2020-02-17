XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/02/2020 - 15:40 GMT

Love To See This From Marcelo Bielsa, Not Seen It Much If At All – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker was delighted to see Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa expressing his emotion and hugging Ezgjan Alioski after the game against Bristol City.

The Yorkshire-based club brought their three-game winless run to an end with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Lee Johnson's Bristol City on Saturday.  


 



A 16th-minute goal from Luke Ayling was the only one in the match and gave Leeds what was their first win in three games, having lost twice and drawn once.

The victory came as a huge relief to Bielsa and co and the Argentina tactician was seen hugging Alioski, who was an unused substitute in the game, following the final whistle.
 


Ex-Whites defender Parker has pointed out that the act was something that he has not seen a lot from Bielsa and is glad that the 64-year-old expressed his emotion without holding back.



"I've not seen that too many times, if at all, where he just gave Alioski a big hug", Parker said on LUTV after the game.

"That's what you like to see, these little bits of snippets of emotion coming from the manager because he is reserved, keeps himself to himself, that's who he is.
 


"But to see that emotion, it shows what it means to him."

Leeds will be hoping to build on the momentum gained from beating Bristol City when they host Reading at Elland Road this Saturday.
 