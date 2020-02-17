XRegister
17/02/2020 - 17:13 GMT

Manchester United Keen On 22-Year-Old But Interest Not Reciprocated

 




Manchester United are in the mix for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, but the Argentine is not warm on the idea of moving to Old Trafford, with the hitman keen to play Champions League football.

Martinez has netted 16 goals in 29 appearances this season at Inter and has been attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the process.  


 



Barcelona and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old and have already been in touch with his agent about snaring him away from Inter in the summer.

The Catalan giants are claimed to be in pole position to sign the striker and could pay the €111m release clause in his contract.
 


However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Manchester United are also interested in Martinez.



Manchester United have done considerable business with Inter recently, with Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young all moving to the San Siro from Old Trafford.

They are pushing for Martinez, using their good relationship with Inter, but it is claimed the striker is not keen on moving to Manchester United.
 


Martinez wants to make sure he is playing Champions League football and the Red Devils may not qualify for next season's competition.
 