Odion Ighalo On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on top four rivals Chelsea in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Manchester City's two-year ban from European competition for breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations opens up the possibility that fifth place will secure a Champions League spot. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however is sure to still be targeting fourth as he seeks to make sure of Champions League football next term.













The Red Devils sit six points behind fourth placed Chelsea and Solskjaer will know the importance of picking up all three points tonight.



Solskjaer must continue to do without Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford. Victor Lindelof is not in the squad, while Jesse Lingard is also not involved.





Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while Solskjaer can call on Eric Bailly alongside Harry Maguire. In midfield, the Manchester United boss slots in Nemanja Matic, while Fred and Bruno Fernandes also start. Daniel James will look to feed Anthony Martial.







If Solskjaer wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood.





Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, James, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Pereira, Mata, Greenwood, Ighalo

