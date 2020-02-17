RB Leipzig Star Warns Tottenham Hotspur, Talks Up Side’s Confidence

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig defender Angelino has warned Tottenham Hotspur that the Bundesliga side are going into their Champions League tie with a lot of confidence.



Having gone without a win in four games across all competitions, Julian Nagelsmann's side returned to winning ways by registering a 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen on Saturday.













The game saw former Manchester City left-back Angelino make his debut at the Red Bull Arena and the Spaniard was delighted to help his side to victory in his first appearance at the stadium.



However, the defender has admitted that RB Leipzig had to push hard to get the win and thanked the fans for their support throughout the game.





Turning his attention to their Champions League tie against Tottenham, Angelino believes RB Leipzig will be high on confidence going into the game and has warned Spurs ahead of the first leg on Wednesday.







“It was my first game in the Red Bull Arena from the start", Angelino was quoted as saying by RB Leipzig's official site.



"The atmosphere was great and the fans pushed us for 90 minutes.





"That was very important for us, because after four games without a win, we really wanted to win again today.



"Even if the result is quite clear, it was hard work and we had to invest a lot.



"We are now taking this positive experience with us towards London.



"The anticipation for the Champions League is now all the greater."



Angelino was part of the Manchester City side that were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

