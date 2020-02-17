XRegister
26 October 2019

17/02/2020 - 10:39 GMT

Reading Star Comments On Leeds United Trip

 




Reading midfielder John Swift is delighted that the Royals have a week's time to prepare for their game against Leeds United, but is expecting a tough challenge at Elland Road.

Having gone six games without a win, Reading returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the weekend.  


 



The Royal do not have a game in midweek, giving them some time to rest, but face a challenging away trip to Leeds on Saturday.

With the visit to Elland Road coming up, Reading star Swift has talked up the need for Mark Bowen's men to have their eyes on the Yorkshire-based club.
 


The 24-year-old is looking forward to getting some rest, but is focused on the game against Leeds, which he believes will be a really tough challenge.



"Yes, of course, downtime is always nice but again, we have got to keep an eye on Leeds away", Swift told iFollow Reading.

"It's going to be a really, really tough game. They are pushing for promotion.
 


"So, it will be another really tough game for us. So, we are going to have our rest but we always have to keep an eye on the game coming."

Leeds will have received a confidence boost going into the game, having returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Bristol City at the weekend.
 