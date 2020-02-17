Really Good Chance – Rangers Star Oozing Confidence Ahead of Braga Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Nikola Katic believes the Gers have a good chance against Braga in the round of 32 of the Europa League and is looking forward to the game on Thursday.



Steven Gerrard's side bounced back from last week's defeat to Kilmarnock with a 1-0 victory against Livingston on Sunday, with Scott Arfield scoring the winner.













However, Rangers do not have time to relax as they are now set to host Portuguese top-flight side Braga in the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.



With European football resuming this week, Gers centre-back Katic has expressed his excitment at the prospect of playing under the lights at Ibrox.





The Croatian went on to hail Braga as good opponents, but is feeling positive ahead of the tie, with the player giving Rangers a good chance to go through to the next round.







“It’s a big game, Europa League games at Ibrox are always something special, we saw that in the first half of the season and we’re definitely looking forward to that", Katic told Rangers TV.



“We will be playing against a really good opponent, but I think that this team has a really good chance.”





While Rangers warmed up for the tie by beating Livingston, Braga scored an impressive win away at Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

