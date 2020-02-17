This Is Key To Beating FC Copenhagen – Danish League Star Advises Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Esbjerg goalkeeper Vito Mannone has revealed that the key to beating FC Copenhagen is concentration and working as a unit at the back and believes Celtic have the quality to see off the Danish giants in the Europa League.



European football returns to action this week and Scottish Premierhsip champions Celtic will be taking on Danish side FC Copenhagen in the round of 32 of the Europa League.













FC Copenhagen will be coming into the game on Thursday on the back of a 1-0 defeat to league rivals Esbjerg and featuring in the game for the winners was former Arsenal star and Reading loanee Mannone.



Providing Celtic an insight into the Danish giants' playing style, the goalkeeper has explained that FC Copenhagen like pushing their full-backs on while front men Dame N'Doye and Pieros Sotiriou will cause trouble for the defenders.





However, Mannone, who is confident Celtic have the quality to go through, has revealed that the key to beating FC Copenhagen is concentration and compactness at the back.







"The key to beating Copenhagen is concentration and working as a unit at the back", Mannone was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"They push their full-backs on and they'll probably go with two big boys up front in Dame N'Doye and Pieros Sotiriou – which makes them a tough team to play against.





"In the midfield, they have quality as well in Zeca who is very good on the ball.



"But I think Celtic should be encouraged by watching our performance against them on Friday.



"We've shown Celtic the way to do it. You have to be compact and solid then let your quality come through. I'm sure Celtic have that quality."



While FC Copenhagen had 73 per cent possession against Esbjerg on Friday, Mannone and co restricted them to having just two shots on target, both of which were saved by the goalkeeper.

