X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

17/02/2020 - 14:09 GMT

This Is So Important – Liverpool Legend On What Reds Must Do At Atletico Madrid

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge wants the Reds to get an away goal against Atletico Madrid this week in the Champions League and has stressed the need for them to do so.

Champions League football returns to action this week and Premier League giants Liverpool will be locking horns with Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.  


 



The Merseyside-based club will visit the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night before hosting Diego Simeone's side at Anfield on 11th March.

With the away trip to Atletico Madrid coming up, Liverpool legend Aldridge has expressed his desire to see the Reds return with an away goal.
 


The 61-year-old is positive that Jurgen Klopp and co can get the win if they play well, but has stressed the need for coming away with at least an away goal.



"I think we need a goal. 0-0 wouldn't be bad for them because they've got about three or four players out and by the time we play the second leg they'll have those players back", Aldridge said on LFC TV following the win at Norwich.

"So I'd like to see us get an away goal, it's so important. But do things at the right time, have a little look at the game. We know what needs to be done.
 


"If we play well we will win. When we play well no one can stop us."

Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix are two Atletico Madrid stars that have been ruled out of the game on Tuesday.
 