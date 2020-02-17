This Makes Difference – Atletico Madrid Star On Liverpool Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has insisted that attitude is key in Champions League games as Los Rojiblancos prepare for their tie against Liverpool.



Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid will host defending champions Liverpool in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.













Diego Simeone and co go into the game on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last four league games, but are hopeful of turning things around against the Reds.



With the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano coming up, Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente has stressed the need for the side to give their all, which he feels is key in the tournament.





The Spaniard went on to explain that attitude makes the difference in games where two teams of similar qualities go head to head, as they prepare to host Liverpool.







"The key in these Champions League ties is you give it your all", Llorente told the club's in-house media.



"Every team is very strong and has a lot of quality, so attitude is what makes the difference between sides of a similar level."





Llorente expects Tuesday's game to be a special one and is sure that Los Rojiblancos' fans will have their back.



"The fans never let us down. They always support us and help us a lot," he said.



"I'm sure Tuesday's game will be special and they will give 100%, just like us."



The second leg of the tie will take place at Anfield on 11th March.

