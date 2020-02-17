This Surprised Me About Leeds United Fans – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has admitted to being surprised by the Whites fans during Saturday's 1-0 win over Bristol City at Elland Road.



Leeds returned to winning ways during less than ideal weather conditions to cement their spot in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.













Over 35,000 fans packed into Elland Road to back the team and Parker was impressed with how they managed to keep singing and supporting when it was so cold and wet.



Parker has no doubt that the players will need the fans to be in equally good voice over the remaining games of the season.





"I'm surprised how they've got the energy when it's so cold, so wet, to keep signing, keep that atmosphere", Parker said on LUTV after the match.







"We're going to need them for the remaining games.



"The players are going to need that extra push.





"We always say the cliche make it a fortress, but they really do when they get behind the boys like that. It gives the boys a massive boost."



Seven of Leeds' remaining 13 games in the Championship come at Elland Road, with visits from Reading, Huddersfield Town, Fulham, Luton Town, Stoke City, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

