Too Soon To Talk About Garry Monk’s Job – Former Championship Star

Former Championship forward Sam Parkin believes it is too soon to talk about Garry Monk's job at Sheffield Wednesday being under threat, but feels the manager does not know his best team yet.



Sheffield Wednesday hosted Mark Bowen's Reading at Hillsborough in the Championship on Saturday and slumped to a 3-0 defeat.













The loss at the weekend saw the Owls go a sixth game without a win, with their last league victory coming against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in January.



With Sheffield Wednesday winning just one of their last ten league games, the pressure is mounting on Monk, who was appointed at the helm in September.





However, former Chelsea youth star Parkin believes it is too early to start talking about the 40-year-old's job at the club, but is of the opinion that Monk is not clear of his best Owls team yet.







"It's a really bad time. One win in 10 shows you that", Parkin said on Quest's EFL Highlights.



"A really bad week as well. No disrespect to Luton and Reading but Sheffield Wednesday supporters and people at the club would expect to get a return from that.





"I think it is too soon to be talking about his [Monk’s] job.



"He doesn't know his best team and it is a problem at the moment."



Sheffield Wednesday will visit 14th-placed Birmingham City in the league this weekend, as Monk looks for what would be a valuable win.

