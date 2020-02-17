Would Be Nice To Win Premier League At Manchester City – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that he would like to see the Reds win the Premier League title at Manchester City if they do not do it at Anfield before that.



The Merseyside-based club edged closer to the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Norwich City on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring the winner.













Liverpool are now just five wins away from sealing their first league title in 30 years and if they and rivals Manchester City do not lose a game between now and then, the Reds are due to win it against Crystal Palace at Anfield.



With the chances of them winning the title at their home high, former striker Aldridge has expressed his desire to see Jurgen Klopp and co clinch the Premier League at Anfield.





However, if the Reds fail to do so, the 61-year-old feels it would be nice to see it happening at Manchester City a week later.







"If we were to win it then Anfield would be great wouldn't it? That would be the place", Aldridge said on LFC TV after the win over Norwich City.



"I would like to do it at Man City if it goes to there. It would be nice at Man City.





"When we win it I'll be a happy, happy man wherever it is."



Liverpool's upcoming five league games are against West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace, followed by an away trip to Manchester City.

