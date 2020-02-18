XRegister
18/02/2020 - 22:38 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Tipped To Be Priced Out of Race For Bundesliga Star

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur would find the cost of a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund prohibitive, according to The Athletic.

Sancho could leave Dortmund in the summer and his performances for the German giants have seen a host of clubs linked with being keen on securing his services.


 



Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have been mooted as holding an interest in Sancho and Dortmund are eyeing a big fee.

Arsenal and Tottenham are aware of Sancho's talents, but it has been claimed the duo are not set to be involved in the chase.
 


The cost of signing Sancho from Dortmund is said to be prohibitive for both London giants.



Dortmund are expected to demand a fee upwards of £100m and the former Manchester City winger’s wage demands are expected to be around £200,000 per week.

The two north London clubs are unlikely to be prepared to commit to such an outlay to sign the winger in the summer.
 


Of those clubs with the financial capacity to sign Sancho, Chelsea may be more reluctant to move now after wrapping up the signing of Hakim Ziyech.
 