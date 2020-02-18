Atalanta Keen To Sign Chelsea Loanee For Lower Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta want a discount from Chelsea on Mario Pasalic, as they look to keep the Blues loanee on a permanent basis.



Pasalic has been on loan at Atalanta since 2018 and the Italian club have an option to make the move permanent by the end of the season.













The Croatian has been a massive part of Atalanta’s recent success and played a key role in helping them to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.



Atalanta agreed on a €15m option on the midfielder when they signed him on loan and the club are reportedly ready to exercise it to sign him up on permanent contract.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Atalanta are keen to see if Chelsea will accept a lower sum than the €15m purchase clause.







Atalanta want Chelsea to be willing to sit down the table to find a compromise amount as they seek to keep Pasalic.



However, it is claimed that Atalanta will pay the €15m if Chelsea refuse to reduce the price.





The club are expected to confirm the signing of Pasalic permanent deal in the coming months.

