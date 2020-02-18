Bandage It Up – Tottenham Legend Calls On Heung-Min Son To Postpone Surgery

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has called for Spurs star Heung-Min Son to postpone surgery on his fractured arm and get back on the pitch.



The South Korea international starred for Jose Mourinho's side yet again at the weekend, scoring a brace against Aston Villa and helping the side register their third consecutive league win.













Son has scored in each of Tottenham's last five games across all competitions and was in red hot form going into their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.



However, Spurs have received a major blow after a scan revealed that the 27-year-old fractured his arm during the game against Aston Villa on Sunday and needs surgery.





While the former Bayer Leverkusen man is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, Tottenham legend Roberts has urged Son to postpone the surgery and return to action with the club.







"Just hearing the news re Sonny", Roberts wrote on Twitter.



"Come on Sonny, bandage it up and get out on the pitch and score some more goals.





"Get it fixed in the summer, we need you."



Son has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists from his 32 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far this term.

