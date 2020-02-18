Bruno Fernandes Has Looked Fantastic – Former Man Utd Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Martin has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will be a massive part of Manchester United’s rebuild going forward.



Fernandes has impressed in his first two games for the club and delivered an assist in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.













The Portugal midfielder was the creative hub of the team in west London and earned widespread praise as the way he performed in such a big game for Manchester United.



Martin believes Fernandes is going to be a massive player for Manchester United in the future and will be a vital cog in what the club are trying to build, with a few more signings expected to join in the summer.





The former defender said on MUTV: “He is a big part of the jigsaw we are trying to build here with [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, [Harry] Maguire and Bruno now coming to the club.







“Hopefully, one or two more signings in the summer, we have the makings for a very good team.



“We showed it tonight that we can play some football and score some good goals.





“It looks good going forward and the two games he has played in, he has looked fantastic.”



Fernandes scored 15 goals and registered 14 assists for Sporting Lisbon this season before he left for Manchester United in January.



He has been one of the most creative midfielders in Europe in recent years.

