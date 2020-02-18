Doesn’t Seem Hungry Enough For Goals – Newcastle Legend On Magpies Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United legend John Anderson believes Magpies striker Joelinton is not hungry enough to score prolifically as the Brazilian's Premier League goal drought continues.



The Tyneside-based side were on the receiving end of a 4-0 beating from Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, suffering their first defeat in five league games.













Newcastle had only two shots on target against the Gunners, who have the combined third-worst goals conceded record in the top half of the table, and have now failed to score in two consecutive league games.



What worries some Magpies fans more is the goalscoring record of striker Joelinton in the Premier League, with the Brazilian finding the back of the net just once so far.





Addressing the 23-year-old's poor form, Newcastle legend Anderson is of the view that Joelinton does not look hungry enough to score goals and does not appear to be a natural goalscorer.







"We have had this conversation, he doesn't look hungry enough to score goals", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's podcast.



"He is definitely not a natural goalscorer.





"Well, you'd think so [he has got the ability] for £40m."



Apart from the one goal, Joelinton has provided two assists from his 26 appearances in the league so far this term.

