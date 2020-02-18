European Football Suits Us – Rangers Star Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes the Gers are perfectly suited to playing European football and is positive that their experience against Portuguese sides will stand them in good stead against Braga.



Steven Gerrard and co are set to return to European action, with the Scottish Premiership giants set to lock horns with Portuguese side Braga in the round of 32 of the Europa League.













Rangers have won five of their six two-legged ties against Portuguese clubs and, having faced FC Porto in the group stage this term, Halliday believes the experience will stand the side in good stead against Braga.



Looking forward to the tie, the midfielder has urged the Light Blues to take inspiration from their group stage performances against Porto earlier this season.





Halliday has also insisted that European football is perfectly suited to Rangers' style of play, with teams domestically focused on trying to frustrate them.







"I think so, yes, [Rangers are perfectly suited to European football]", Halliday said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Obviously, it is a completely different challenge when you are playing domestically when teams are trying to frustrate you and camp in, and that's own our sort of challenge to overcome.





"But in terms of European football, I think the games are a bit more suited to our style of play.



"We have also got a bit of experience with Portuguese teams and obviously played Porto in the Europa League.



"So we can look at those games and how they played against Braga and take a bit of positive off that, but I think we have to take our own positives from the game against Porto because I thought, especially over there, we were superb, and also at Ibrox getting that important victory as well.



"It is something that we are all looking forward to, going there next week."



The first leg of Rangers' tie against Braga will take place at Ibrox on Thursday and the return leg is scheduled for next week.

