Former Bundesliga Star Reveals His Understanding On Future of Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that his understanding is that if Timo Werner leaves RB Leipzig then it will be to join Liverpool.



Werner’s future at RB Leipzig is under the scanner ahead of the end of the season, with suggestions that he could leave the Bundesliga club in the next transfer window.













Several clubs have been linked with the striker, but Liverpool are said to be in pole position to sign him, with Jurgen Klopp identifying him as a priority target.



Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest, but former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft says talk the Bavarians want Werner is wide of the mark.





He revealed that his understanding is if Werner leaves RB Leipzig he will join Liverpool.







The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “The Timo Werner to Bayern rumor is again doing its round in the media carrousel.



“There is still NO sign that Bayern is going for Werner.





“My understanding is still that Liverpool is the most likely destination if player leaves RB Leipzig.”



Werner has a €60m release clause contained in his RB Leipzig contract, but it is only applicable until the end of April.

