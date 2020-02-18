Frank Lampard Needed January Signings – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard needed help from the club to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window as he has limited options.



Chelsea’s Premier League form has tailed off following a good start and they have won just four of their last 14 league games.













Their 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Monday night put further pressure on their position in the top four and Hargreaves admits that Lampard is fighting a number of issues in his squad.



The former Premier League midfielder feels Chelsea’s squad is not deep enough to handle injuries and Lampard needed the club to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window.





Hargreaves said on Premier League TV: “I feel a bit for Frank because he has too many issues to overcome.







“Goalkeeping change, no number 9 and the injuries to [Callum] Hudson-Odoi and [Christian] Pulisic.



“They don’t have enough depth and he probably needed players in this [January] window to help and he didn’t get it.”





Chelsea have already confirmed the arrival of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the summer.



Blues hitman Olivier Giroud was a wanted man in January, but the club were not willing to let him leave without being able to sign a replacement.

