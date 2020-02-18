I Am Pretty Confident – Rangers Star On Braga Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is confident that the Gers can beat their Europa League round of 32 opponents Braga if they play to their capabilities.



The Light Blues are about to enter into a busy fixture list, with the Scottish Premiership side set to return to Europa League and Scottish Cup action in less than a fortnight, while also remaining active in the league.













Rangers will have a league game against St. Johnstone between the two legs of their Europa League round of 32 tie against Braga, before visiting Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.



While the schedule is hectic, Gers midfielder Halliday has insisted that it is good to switch from competition to competition and the cup ties are a welcome distraction for the club.





The midfielder went on to stress that Rangers can go through to the last 16 in the Europa League if they play to their capabilities against Braga, who he admitted are a good side.







"Different cup competitions are obviously a welcome distraction because, as everyone can imagine, our schedule is pretty hectic throughout the season", Halliday said on the official Rangers podcast.



"I think we have played something, I don't know the exact numbers, but something around 40, 50 games already.





"So it is always a welcome distraction, to go from competition to competition, so it's one we are looking forward to.



"To be honest, I am pretty confident that if we play to our capabilities it is one that we can overcome.



"Of course, Braga are going to be a very good team, it's going to be a test for us."



Halliday has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term, with three of them coming in the Europa League qualifying stages.

