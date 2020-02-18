Incredible – Father of Crystal Palace Star Impressed With Atmosphere At Loan Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Goran Sorloth, the father of Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth, has heaped praise on the atmosphere at Turkish club Trabzonspor.



Sorloth has been in fine form since joining Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal in the summer.













The 24-year-old striker has spearheaded the Black Sea Storm's attack, ahead of former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge, and has helped the side earn a spot at the top of the league table.



With Trabzonspor on course to win the league, Goran, the Crystal Palace loanee's father, has heaped praise on the atmosphere at the club.





The former Bursaspor star hailed the atmosphere at Trabzonspor as 'incredible' and claimed that it is hard to be described in words.







"The atmosphere here is incredible", Goran told Norwegian daily VG.



"It's hard to describe in words, it just has to be experienced."





Sorloth senior is also delighted with how his son has become an integral part of the title-contending side this term.



"It is fantastic, he has really become important for this team", he said.



Sorloth has scored 17 goals and provided five assists from his 21 league appearances for Trabzonspor so far this season and the Turkish club are expected to sign him permanently from Crystal Palace in the summer.

