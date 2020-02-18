Massive Win For Manchester United’s Season – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Lee Martin has indicated that the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday night could turn out to be a season-defining performance.



Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire made sure that Manchester United completed a league double over Chelsea for the first time in 32 years.













The 2-0 victory was also their first league win at Chelsea since 2012 and it helped them to close the gap on the Blues in the race for a top-four finish to just three points.



Martin indicated that Manchester United needed the performance and result as a defeat could have left them to fight an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.





He believes the three points were massive and the performance could end up as a season-defining one for Manchester United.







The former defender said on MUTV: “I thought it was a massive performance.



“It was a massive game in terms of our season really because if went to Stamford Bridge and lost the game, then you are looking at nine points behind the top four.





“It would have been a long way to claw back.



“So, tonight it was a great performance, three great points and puts us back in the race.”



Manchester United are now seventh in the league table, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

