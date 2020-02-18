Next Three Weeks Are Big For Rangers – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has talked up the importance of the upcoming three weeks for the Gers, even though he appreciates every week is big at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard and co will return to European football action this week, with a Europa League round of 32 tie against Braga on the horizon.













Rangers will then visit Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final towards the end of the month, before hosting league title rivals Celtic in the league on 15th March.



Former Gers midfielder Ferguson believes the club have a few big weeks coming up, starting from Thursday's Europa League game against Braga up until the Old Firm derby against the Hoops next month.





However, the 42-year-old has insisted that every single week is a big one at a club like Rangers and he does not expect the upcoming weeks to make any difference.







"Listen, it's a big three weeks but every single week is a big week when you play at a club like Rangers", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"So I don't think it should be making any difference because we are obviously at the start – it all goes back to the start they have had since the winter break.





"But look, they have got a bit of break, they have done ever so well in the Europa League.



"Braga, by all accounts, are doing very well at this moment in time, I think they have only lost one game in nine.



"So, that will be a difficult one, but the main thing is you have got the Scottish Cup game in between and obviously you have got the big Old Firm game on 15th of March at home.



"So, it is big three weeks ahead for this Rangers squad."



Rangers will be looking to build confidence by seeing off Braga in the Europa League and progressing to the last 16 of the competition.

