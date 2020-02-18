XRegister
26 October 2019

18/02/2020 - 22:49 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Will Prioritise Watford Over Club Brugge – Former Man Utd Star

 




Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes Ole Gunner Solskjaer will prioritise the league game against Watford over his side's Europa League clash against Club Brugge on Thursday night.

Manchester United earned a vital win at Chelsea on Monday night as they closed the gap on the Blues to just three points in the race for a top-four finish this season.  


 



The Premier League giants will be European action this week when they travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday night.

Solskjaer has played some of the youngsters in the Manchester United squad in the Europa League this season and Brown believes he will stick to that against Club Brugge as well.
 


He feels the league game against Watford on Sunday is the more important assignment in the larger scheme of things for Manchester United and has indicated that Solskjaer will prioritise the Premier League clash.



Brown said on MUTV after the win at Chelsea: “Ole has been playing some of the younger players throughout the tournament and he’d probably stick to that.

“We want all the players fit for the Watford game.
 


“They have had a break and leading up to the game, if the lads feel comfortable, why not play some of the youngsters and there are a few who need a game as well.

“I think he will change a few and not necessarily concentrate on Watford, but just make that little bit of a priority.”

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer decides trust in the youngsters again on Thursday night in order to protect his bigger players for Sunday, or puts out the established names.
 