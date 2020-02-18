XRegister
26 October 2019

18/02/2020 - 14:33 GMT

Only Help We Can Have Is Our Fans – Jose Mourinho On Injury Situation

 




Jose Mourinho has issued a rallying call to the Tottenham Hotspur fans as his team stare down the barrel of an injury crisis up front.

Harry Kane has been recovering from a hamstring injury and is not expected to return to the squad until at least towards the end of the season.  


 



Tottenham failed to bring in a striker in the winter transfer window despite exploring a number of options and have been dealt another injury blow in the form of Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean has suffered a fracture to his arm and he will undergo surgery soon, which could rule him out for up to 12 weeks.
 


Tottenham are without a senior striker in the squad at the moment and Mourinho admits that he cannot demand any more from his players than they are already giving.



The Spurs head coach urged the fans to rally around the team as they approach a crucial period of the season without a senior striker in their team.

He said in a press conference: "No strikers, no market. Nothing.
 


“The only help we can have is our crowd.

“The Tottenham supporters, that is the only that I ask because to the players I cannot ask more than what they are giving."

Tottenham will host RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night.
 