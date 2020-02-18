Rangers Legend Impressed With How Gers Star Is Doing On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted he is impressed with how Gers loanee Greg Docherty has been performing at Hibernian.



Docherty joined the Light Blues' Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian on a loan until the end of the season on deadline day of the winter transfer window last month.













The 23-year-old Scotsman made his debut for Hibs the following day and then followed it up with three starts, with one of them coming in the Scottish Cup.



Ex-Gers star Ferguson has been impressed with Docherty has done on loan at Easter Road so far but feels he is not getting the recognition he deserves.





The 42-year-old pointed out that the Rangers loanee has added goals to his game, having netted twice from his three starts for Hibernian so far.







"A lot of people are forgetting to mention Greg Docherty", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"He's come in and, I'll be honest, I have been really impressed.





"I watched the Kilmarnock and Hibs game, [he scored a] great goal.



"I think that's a couple of goals now. He's added that to his game."



Ferguson went on to acknowledge that Docherty came into the team because of an injury to Scott Mallan, but pointed out that the midfielder's success shows Jack Ross' eye for spotting talents.



"[Docherty came in because of Mallan’s injury] but it's been a good signing", Ferguson said.



"It shows you that he's got a good eye for a player – Jack Ross."



Docherty scored the opener in Hibs' 2-1 win against Kilmarnock at the weekend and scored once and assisted three times in their 4-1 victory over BSC Glasgow in the Scottish Cup earlier this month.

