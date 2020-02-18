RB Leipzig Star Confident of Side Putting Stamp On Spurs Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is expecting a difficult challenge from Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions Leagu,e but has revealed that the Red Bulls are confident of putting their stamp on the game.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are one of the two Premier League sides returning to Champions League action this week, with the London-based club set to take on RB Leipzig in the round of 16.













With the first leg of the tie set to take place at Tottenham on Wednesday, Red Bulls centre-forward Werner is looking forward to the trip to London.



Looking ahead to the tie, the Germany international has heaped praise on Spurs and Mourinho and is expecting a tough challenge from the English top-flight side.





However, Werner has revealed that RB Leipzig will go into the tie with confidence about putting their stamp on it.







"Tottenham is a top team with a very good coach", Werner told RB Leipzig's in-house media.



"Of course we know that it will be a great game at Tottenham Stadium in front of a mega backdrop and we will face a team that will be very difficult against us.





"Nevertheless, we are confident enough that we want to put our stamp on the game."



Werner has scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists from his 31 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this term.

