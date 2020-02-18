Stoke City Star In Russia To Hold Talks With Lokomotiv Moscow

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City midfielder Gianelli Imbula is currently in Russia, engaged in advanced talks with Locomotiv Moscow, and the Potters are prepared to release the out-of-favour star.



Former Premier League side Stoke signed the Congo international from Portuguese top flight club FC Porto for a club-record fee of £18.3m in the winter transfer window in 2016.













However, the move did not turn out well as Imbula failed to make his mark at the club and has been out on several loans; he is currently at Lecce.



The 27-year-old has had little success on Italian soil, having made just three top flight appearances for Lecce so far.





While Imbula has a contract with the Potters until the summer of 2021, the now Championship club are willing to release the midfielder, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.







With Stoke prepared to terminate his contract, the former Marseille man is currently engaged in advanced talks with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.



It is claimed that Imbula is currently in Russia to meet Lokomotiv Moscow officials and visit the facilities at the club.





The transfer window remains open in Russia and Lokomotiv Moscow have three further days to sign Imbula.

