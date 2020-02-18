The Pressure At Celtic Is Big – Ronny Deila

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronny Deila has indicated that the pressure he felt when he was the Celtic manager was massive due to the size of the club.



Deila won two league titles and the Scottish League Cup during his two-year stint at Celtic but his achievements were overshadowed by what his successor Brendan Rodgers did.













The 44-year-old is not remembered with much fanfare amongst Celtic supporters and his inability to completely dominate Scottish football and his failures to progress in Europe work against his record at Parkhead.



Deila conceded that it was a tough time during his career at Celtic but he admits that he jumped at the opportunity to move to Scotland as he achieved what he wanted in his native Norway.





But he felt that the pressure at Celtic was too high as the club are, in his view, as big as teams such as Real Madrid and Manchester United







“It was a tough, tough time”, the former Celtic boss told The Athletic.



“I always jumped into things. I never considered if I do it or not, I go. And this was a time for me because I had done everything in Norway and I wanted to do something new and [if] you get that opportunity, you do it.





[But at Celtic] you need to win every week. If Celtic were in the Premier League, as they should be, they’d be up with Man United and Real Madrid [in stature].



“It’s that kind of a big club.”



Deila took charge of MLS outfit New York City FC at the start of January.

