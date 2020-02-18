XRegister
26 October 2019

18/02/2020 - 16:17 GMT

We Believe In Our Team – Atletico Madrid Star Steeled For Liverpool Clash

 




Atletico Madrid defender Felipe has admitted that he is not surprised at the fact that Liverpool are favourites to beat his side, but stressed that the Spanish giants must focus on what they can do best.

Los Colchoneros are set to host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight.  


 



Liverpool are favourites to go through to the next round, though a number of Reds fans expect a tough test from Diego Simeone's men.

Felipe admits that he is not at all shocked that European champions Liverpool will start as favourites in the tie and has urged Atletico Madrid to focus on themselves.
 


He stressed Atletico Madrid must drown out the noise from outside and focus on what they can do the best as he believes his team are good enough to cause a shock.



Asked about the fact that Atletico Madrid are being considered underdogs against Liverpool, Felipe told Spanish daily AS: “It is normal, they are the champions of the world.

“But we have to look at ourselves. We need to do what we do best. We have great strength and we totally believe in our team.
 


“The support of the fans give us a lot of strength to face Liverpool too.”

Manchester City are currently the bookmakers' favourites to win the Champions League this season. 
 