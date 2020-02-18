XRegister
26 October 2019

18/02/2020 - 15:37 GMT

We Cannot Complain About Hectic Schedule Insists Rangers Star

 




Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday feels that the Gers cannot complain about their hectic schedule as it is what they wanted at the start of the campaign.

Steven Gerrard and co have played a total of 46 games across all competitions since the start of the season and are set to play four games in the space of nine days starting from their round of 32 Europa League tie against Braga on Thursday.  


 



While their upcoming busy schedule will see them take their overall tally to 50 games by the end of the month, Rangers star Halliday thinks that the club cannot complain about it.

The midfielder pointed out that the Gers went into the campaign with a view to winning every competition they are involved in and conceded that they cannot be not happy about progressing.
 


Looking forward to the European tie against Braga, Halliday explained that players always want to play in massive games like the ones on Thursday.



"Listen, talking about hectic schedule, it is what we wanted", Halliday said on the official Rangers podcast.

"I have said at the start of the season, we want to try and win every single competition we are involved in.
 


"So, when you manage to advance in these competitions you can't complain about hectic schedule, so it is something we are looking forward to.

"As a football player, you always want to play on the big occasions, so talking about welcome distractions it is a massive game."

Having started back to back games for the side, Halliday will be hopeful of keeping his spot when Rangers play Braga this week.
 