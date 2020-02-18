What Eric Bailly Did Was Immense – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Martin has lavished praise on the way Eric Bailly held his own and produced a solid performance at the back to help Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.



Victor Lindelof’s illness allowed Bailly to slot into the team at Stamford Bridge and it was his first start for Manchester United in close to a year.













But the centre-back was immense at the back and produced a couple of last-ditch tackles to keep Chelsea at bay as Manchester United beat them 2-0 in west London on Monday night.



Bailly’s performance was highlighted by many after the game and Martin believes it was a great performance especially as he has not played much for the club in the last year due to fitness issues.





The defender feels that it is a great credit for the defender with the way he held his own in a big game against Chelsea after being out of the team for such a long time.







Martin said on MUTV when asked about Bailly: “He was brilliant tonight.



“Coming into this big game against Chelsea, we were a bit worried that he was going to get tired towards the end of the game.





“But he was immense, he was throwing his body in front for tackles and his fitness looked really good.



“Ole said he has not played for a year and to come back into this huge game against Chelsea, great credit to him.”



It remains to be seen whether Bailly keeps his place in the team when Lindelof is fit to return to the line-up.

