Willy Caballero Not Good Enough To Be Chelsea Number 1 – Paul Scholes

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League legend Paul Scholes is of the view that Willy Caballero is not good enough to be in goal for Chelsea, despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor form.



Lampard has taken a big call to drop Kepa, for whom the club paid a world-record fee, with Caballero starting the last two league games for Chelsea.













The Chelsea boss has been open about his criticism of Kepa’s below-par performances, but some feel Caballero has not looked convincing in goal for the west London club.



Scholes has conceded that Lampard has a number of issues to resolve in the Chelsea squad and admits getting the decision on the goalkeeper right is going to be vital for the Blues.





He understands the reasons behind Lampard dropping Kepa, but stressed that Caballero is not good enough to be the number one at Chelsea as he has been an understudy for a number of years.







Scholes said on Premier League TV: “Before the game, I was thinking [Manchester] United have more problems than Chelsea, but after the game, I think there are a few issues Frank needs to sort out.



“The 'keeper is the big one.





“I know leaving Kepa out, he probably needed to do it as he has not been great, but only do it if you had someone who you thought was good enough to replace him.



“I just don’t think this 'keeper is, he has been a number 2 for God knows how many years and you see why he is a number 2.”



It remains to be seen who starts in goal when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

