Always Up For It – James Tavernier Not Backing Down From Penalty Duty

Rangers captain James Tavernier has revealed that he always practices taking penalties and is willing to take the responsibility for taking them when needed.



The 28-year-old Englishman has been the preferred penalty taker for Scottish Premiership side Rangers under the management of Steven Gerrard.













Tavernier took 16 penalties for the Light Blues last season and found the back of the net on 14 occasions, while failing to do so twice, but has had a tough time with spot-kicks this term.



Out of the five penalties he has taken in the current campaign, he has missed three and found the back of the net only twice, leading the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe to take over.





However, Tavernier, who is glad that his team-mates are ready to step up, has revealed that he is always working on his spot-kicks and is prepared to take them whenever needed.







"I'm always available for penalties but it is up to the gaffer and staff to make that decision", Tavernier told a press conference.



"I've been practising on the training field like I always do if I am called upon.





"It is good that we have a lot of players willing to step up and take the responsibility but I am more than happy to step up for the team and take them if called upon."



Tavernier, Morelos, Defoe and Scott Arfield have been on penalty duty this term and of the nine they have taken, only four have gone in.

