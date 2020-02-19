XRegister
19/02/2020 - 16:18 GMT

Arsenal Hold Serious Interest In 24-Year-Old Defender

 




Arsenal are interested in snapping up Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are in the market for reinforcements across the pitch at the end of the season and bringing in a defender is believed to be a priority.  


 



The north London club are considering a number of options in the market and they have been putting together a shortlist of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Arsenal hold a serious interest in Leverkusen’s 24-year-old centre-back Tah.
 


The club have been keeping tabs on the German and are prepared to make a move for the 24-year-old at the end of the season.



And he will be available for a set fee as he has release clause worth €40m in his contract with Leverkusen.

However, the clause will only be active until the start of the European Championship in the summer.
 


It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to trigger the clause in the coming months and try to take Tah to the Emirates Stadium.
 