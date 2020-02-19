Ask Barcelona – Liverpool Star With Message To Atletico Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has warned Atletico Madrid that they must remember Barcelona’s fate following the Spanish giants’ 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.



Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute goal was the difference as Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool at home in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.













Liverpool enjoyed 73 per cent of the possession, but Diego Simeone’s men stuck to type and defended staunchly in order to take a lead into Anfield for the second leg on 11th March.



Adrian stressed that nothing is lost for Liverpool yet and at Anfield they can turn around any result as they did when they beat Barcelona 4-0 last season in the semi-final after losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp.





He warned Atletico Madrid the Liverpool fans are already preparing to create a hostile atmosphere for the visiting side next month.







“They should ask Barca”, the goalkeeper told El Partidazo de COPE.



“At Anfield, nothing is lost, and I believe that the fans are already preparing for the game.





“Obviously it is going to be a game that has to be planned, get a quick goal and well hopefully they do not have that much luck defensively.”



Atletico Madrid are again likely to dig deep and defend in order to pull off a shock at Anfield and progress to the quarter-finals.

