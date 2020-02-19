XRegister
26 October 2019

19/02/2020 - 16:00 GMT

Braga Won’t Like Conditions At Ibrox – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes Portuguese side Braga will find it difficult to handle the conditions at Ibrox when they play Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The first leg of Rangers' Europa League round of 32 tie against Portuguese club Braga will take place at Ibrox.  


 



While Steven Gerrard and co have not been firing on all cylinders since returning to action following the winter break, ex-Scotland international Rough has insisted that they are still creating goalscoring chances.

The 68-year-old also lauded the Gers for their performances in the Europa League so far and admitted that he did not expect them to fare so well in Europe.
 


Sizing up Rangers' chances against Braga on Thursday, Rough expects the Portuguese side to struggle with the conditions at Ibrox, which he feels should allow the Gers to get a win.



"[Rangers have exceeded expectations in Europe] particularly away from home", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I have been impressed with them away from home, I couldn't see that at all and at home they have just been managing to get the win when needed.
 


"I don't think they will like the conditions when they come over here, I don't think Rangers will like the condition of the pitch either, but, more so, I don't think they will be able to handle it, they will be used to playing in pristine conditions.

"So I think the elements might be in Rangers' favour as well.

"I know they only beat Livingston 1-0 at the weekend, [but] they had enough chances, they are still creating chances and that could have been three or four quite easy. So I think they will sneak it at home."

The second leg of the tie will take place at Braga's Municipal Stadium in Portugal next week.
 