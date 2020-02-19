Brighton Star Leaves Door Open For Stay At Loan Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion star Viktor Gyokeres has left the door open for a possible continued stay at St. Pauli beyond the summer.



The Sweden international joined German second division club St. Pauli from Brighton on a season-long loan deal in the summer.













While Gyokeres has been a regular in the Hamburg-based side's first-team, the club have had little success this season as they sit 14th in the table and are battling to stay clear of the drop zone.



However, the Brighton loanee has been enjoying his time at St. Pauli and has expressed his happiness with life at the club.





Gyokeres is not willing to shut the door on staying at St Pauli beyond the end of his loan deal.







"I really like to play here. We will see what happens next in the summer", Gyokeres was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.



However, one thing that could prompt the Swede to return to England is girlfriend Amanda Nilden, who plays for Brighton's women's team.





"Unfortunately, we see each other far too rarely. She was in Hamburg a couple of times", he said.



Gyokeres has scored five goals and provided three assists from his 15 league appearances for St. Pauli so far this term.

