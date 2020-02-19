Can’t Wait For Braga Challenge, We’re Underdogs – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that the Gers have been the underdogs since the Europa League group stage and is looking forward to taking up the challenge of facing Portuguese side Braga.



The Light Blues will lock horns with in-form Portuguese club Braga in the round of 32 of the Europa League, with the first leg set to take place at Ibrox on Thursday.













Rangers were one of the two clubs to progress to the knockout phase from a group that consisted of Feyenoord, FC Porto and BSC Young Boys, and Gerrard believes the club were underdogs back then and still are.



Braga have been in red hot form recently, losing just one of their last nine games, and the former Liverpool skipper has acknowledged the challenge ahead of his team.





However, Gerrard is looking forward to going into the tie as dark horses.







"Braga are the form team in Portugal right now, they have won a cup final, and some great results", Gerrard told a press conference.



"We know the challenge, we have been the underdogs since the group stages and we can't wait for it. We are really looking forward to this challenge."





Gerrard went on to stress the importance of the fans in European ties and is hopeful of having the backing on the Rangers faithful against Braga.



"In cup competitions, it is always an opportunity to prove that you belong on that level", he said.



"All players want to experience playing for Rangers at European level.



"I am really looking forward to seeing what noise the crowd bring as they can be so important on these nights."



The second leg of the tie will take place in Portugal next week, with Rangers playing St. Johnstone in the league in between.

