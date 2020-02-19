XRegister
19/02/2020 - 16:56 GMT

Chelsea Keep Tabs On Serie A Goalkeeper

 




Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso has popped up on to the radar of Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard has dropped Kepa from the starting eleven, with 38-year-old Willy Caballero taking his place in the team in the last two league games.  


 



But the Argentine has not been convincing and Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a new shot-stopper in the summer.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is reportedly on their shortlist, but Chelsea are also looking at goalkeepers in other European leagues as well.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club have been keeping tabs on Udinese’s 25-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Musso.



Udinese brought him to Europe from Racing in the summer of 2018 and he has caught the eye of several teams with his performances in the top tier of Italian football.

Serie A giants are also keeping an eye on him with a view to signing him as a long term replacement for Samir Handanovic.
 


Udinese are claimed to be ready to cash in on Musso in the summer if they receive a fee in the region of €30m.
 