Chelsea Suffer N’Golo Kante Injury Blow

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is set to be out for three weeks due to a grade 2 tear in his Abductor muscle.



Kante hobbled off during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night after just 12 minutes due to an abductor muscle injury.













The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season and Monday night was another chapter of frustration for Chelsea and the midfielder ahead of a key part of the campaign.



Chelsea have been carrying out tests on the midfielder over the last few days and it has been claimed a diagnosis has been reached.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder has suffered a grade 2 tear in his Abductor muscle and is set to miss a number of games for Chelsea and France.







The Frenchman is expected to be out for three weeks, which will be another blow for Frank Lampard who has been trying to turn his side’s form around.



Kante could also miss France’s two friendly games next month if it takes longer for him to recover.





The midfielder has missed large chunks of games this season due to injuries and has now been sidelined again.

