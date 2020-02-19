XRegister
26 October 2019

19/02/2020 - 12:03 GMT

Club Brugge Dealt Injury Blow, Key Star Not Fit For Manchester United Game

 




Club Brugge are set to be without 20-year-old winger Krepin Diatta for their Europa League game against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

Diatta has been a key player for Club Brugge this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions for the Belgian giants.  


 



His performances in the Champions League caught the eye of many and he was expected to play a major role in their two-legged affair against Manchester United.

But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they will be without his services when they take to the pitch against Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League last 32 tie at home on Thursday.
 


Diatta did not train with the squad today and is unlikely to regain his fitness before the match against the Red Devils.



He was almost certain to start if he was fit, but will now watch the big game from sidelines on Thursday.

Manchester United are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.
 


It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to play a strong team or draft in some youngsters for the game in Belgium.
 