Don’t Throw Away This Chance – Espanyol Star On Wolves Tie

Espanyol defender Fernando Calero believes the Europa League is a gift for the Spanish side and has insisted that it would be illogical for them to throw it away against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Wolves will host Spanish La Liga club Espanyol at Molineux in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.













Espanyol progressed through to the knockout phase after qualifying from a group consisting of CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets and Ferencvaros.



Having made it to the round of 32, Espanyol defender Calero believes the Europa League is a gift and insists it would be illogical to throw the chance to go further away.





“It's a gift for all of us and it would be illogical to throw it away. We want to compete and go as far as possible", Calero told a press conference.







Sizing up Espanyol's chances against Wolves, Calero admitted that they have a tough task on their hands, but is positive that they are good enough to compete against the Premier League club.



"Great team, very difficult, with a lot of physicality, but we have our weapons and we have to show that we can be at their level or more", he said.





“Although they are very strong in their stadium, we have to go for it. We cannot forget that it is a double-legged eliminator and that it is important to get a good result there."



The second leg of the tie will take place at Espanyol's Cornella-El Prat stadium next week.

